Alban Bagbin Defends Parliament’s Authority

Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has boldly declared that the legislative body remains intact and functional, dispelling rumors of a constitutional crisis.

Alban Bagbin’s assertion comes amidst turmoil sparked by a Supreme Court case challenging his ruling on a parliamentary matter.

At a press conference, Bagbin emphasized Parliament’s sovereignty, citing Articles 115 and 116 of Ghana’s Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and parliamentary immunity.

He warned against judicial overreach, stating, “The powers of the Judiciary end where the nose of Parliament starts.”

The controversy stems from a disagreement over Cassiel Ato Forson’s statement on October 15, 2024.

Alban Bagbin’s subsequent ruling was contested by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leading to the Supreme Court case.

Alban Bagbin cautioned that Parliament’s authority is being undermined by executive and judicial interference.

The 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections produced a hung parliament, with both major parties holding 137 seats.

Alban Bagbin highlighted the need for collaboration, saying, “The decision of the Ghanaian voters is loud and clear… They opted for inclusivity, collaboration, and consensus-building.”

The Speaker expressed concerns about Parliamentarians frequently seeking judicial intervention, weakening the institution.

He advocated for mature deliberations and compromises within Parliament to resolve disputes.

Alban Bagbin concluded by announcing Parliament’s resumption on November 7, 2024, and reaffirming his commitment to national interests.

BY Daniel Bampoe