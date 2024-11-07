Speaker Adjourns Parliament Again Amidst Majority Dispute

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has suspended parliamentary proceedings indefinitely due to the ongoing dispute between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) over parliamentary majority.

This decision follows the NPP MPs’ boycott of today’s sitting, prompting Bagbin to adjourn the House sine die (indefinitely) due to insufficient numbers.

The controversy stems from Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats- Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West – as vacant, sparking intense backlash from the NPP caucus.

They argue that this undermines their representation and disrupts the balance of power in Parliament.

NPP Reactions

Reacting to the development, the NPP MPs insist the Speaker must first comply with the Supreme Court stay on the case of the four vacant seats by reversing his earlier ruling.

Adansi Asokwa MP, KT Hammond told journalists they would cite the Speaker for contempt.

This was after the Speaker adjourned sitting indefinitely because the NPP MPs who requested a recall of the house, failed to show up

BY Daniel Bampoe