My Prophecies Are Not Accurate- NDC Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisi

In a shocking revelation, Self-Acclaimed Prophet, Nigel Gaisie has confessed that his prophecies are not always accurate.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel made this admission during an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz.

A Rare Display of Humility

Gaisie’s candid acknowledgment of potential errors in his prophecies marks a significant departure from the typical confidence exhibited by some religious leaders.

“Every prophet that gets it 100% is fake,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of spiritual growth and self-awareness.

Background of Controversy

So called Prophet Gaisie has faced criticism for some of his past prophecies, including predictions about former President John Mahama.

He attributed these mistakes to inexperience and youthful naivety, citing the lack of guidance and mentorship during his early days in ministry.

Lessons Learned

Gaisie reflected on his journey, acknowledging regrettable mistakes made approximately 9-10 years ago.

“Given the opportunity to have prophesied about Mahama, I wouldn’t have said it the way I said it,” he admitted.

He also got it wrong when he said Kamala Harris will floor Donald Trump in the US election.