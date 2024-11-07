‘Accra Goes To Opera’ Set For Nov. 24

One of the opera groups billed to thrill fans at the event

This year’s edition of the annual opera concert dubbed ‘Accra Goes to Opera’ will take place at the ICGC Christ Temple East, Bush Road on November 24, 2024, the organisers have announced.

The highly anticipated concert promises to bring world-class talent and cultural diversity to the heart of Accra.

It will feature Lumina, a phenomenal music group, showcasing soul-stirring opera music.

Recently accepted to the esteemed American Institute of Musical Studies (AIMS), Opera Studio programme in Austria, Lumina will captivate listeners with operatic pop music and reworked Ghanaian compositions.

New and current audiences will be excited in new ways by Lumina, which will concentrate on the songs and approaches covered at AIMS.

Tiego and Dorothy, two well-known opera singers from South Africa, will perform with Lumina in an enthralling show. The concert, which combines opera, classical music, and ethnic variety, promises to be an amazing experience.

Given the diverse nationalities of the performers of the day, the concert also seeks to initiate a United African agenda for fostering artistic excellence and partnership.

Artiste director of Lumina, Amos George Tetteh, speaking ahead of the upcoming event, said: “We are committed to creating and presenting mind-blowing pieces by rearranging traditional pieces into contemporary works. We have engaged in collaborations and co-productions with artistes of different genres, coming up with new forms of opera co-production and presentations.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to Accra, highlighting local and international talent,” he added.

‘Accra Goes to Opera’ is a cultural initiative promoting classical music and artistic excellence in Ghana. This concert sets the stage for an annual series of events celebrating opera and its diverse interpretations.