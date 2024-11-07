Napo, Mahama Commiserate With Rev. Wengam

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh have paid separate visits to the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam in Accra to commiserate with him over the loss of his mother, Mrs. Deborah Wengam.

Former President Mahama, who is a church member of Assemblies of God, Ghana, later signed a book of condolence in which he wrote: “Blessed is thy womb for giving birth to such a precious spiritual leader. May God grant our mother, Mama Deborah, peaceful rest in Paradise. R.I.P.”

For his part, Dr. Prempeh stated: “May the good Lord we serve receive your spirit and grant you eternal rest. Meet you again on the second coming of Christ. Rest in peace.”

Rev. Wengam expressed his “sincerest appreciation” to former President Mahama and Dr. Prempeh for their show of sympathy.

Rev. Wengam mother’s funeral will take place in Accra on November 25, 2024.

She died on October 7, 2024 at the age of 71.