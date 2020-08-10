All Set For Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020

Sarkodie

The 21st edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Festival will take place on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Accra, the organizers have announced.

The organizers indicated that due to the Covid-19 pandemic some notable events within the festival would not be held. Two among them are the nominees jam and the celebrations Jam.

There will be no public attendance at this year’s events and the events will be produced solely for broadcast on TV and digital platforms.

The event, which was instituted 20 years ago, seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry and reward those who have excelled in the five main music genres in Ghana – Gospel, Hiplife, Highlife, Reggae/Dancehall and Traditional music.

The VGMA, which will be celebrating its 21st edition this year, has over the years become the number one entertainment event in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the organizers, this year’s event will deliver back-to-back performances from all the performing artistes billed for the event and will be broadcast on TV3 and DStv and streamed on social media pages of Ghana Music Awards (Facebook) and Charterhouse Live (YouTube).

Voting remains open for all categories. Fans have the power to determine who wins what in respective categories by voting via SMS to short code 1767 on Vodafone only, and free at www.GhanaMusicAwards.com. As always, terms and conditions apply.

The 21st VGMA is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, in association with TV3, KPMG and DStv, and powered by Charterhouse. For more information and on-the-go-updates, kindly visit www.GhanaMusicAwards.com or Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

By George Clifford Owusu