All Set For T’di Market Redevelopment

All is set for the registration of traders within the Takoradi main market as part of the processes for the commencement of the redevelopment of the market, popularly referred to as Takoradi Market Circle (TMC).

The TMC, which serves as the main commercial centre in the city, is to be redeveloped into an ultra-modern facility.

According to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, all the necessary measures had been put in place for the commencement of the construction of the ultra-modern market which would be similar to that of Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

The assembly explained that the funds for the project and the contractor were ready for the smooth take-off of the project which the residents of the metropolis had been expecting for a long time.

The proposed redevelopment of TMC envisages a reconstruction of the old market into a modern market complex that would have well-designed shops, stores and stalls, planned sectors and improved drainage and waste management systems.

It is expected that the new market would absorb more traders, ease congestion and traffic movement in the city centre and above all enhance the beauty of the Takoradi city.

Addressing the media in Takoradi, the Public Relations Officer of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), John Laste, said the redevelopment project was long overdue and that Parliament recently approved a loan facility for the project.

He indicated that the assembly had started engaging all stakeholders who matter in the project to brief them on the progress made so far.

He said the assembly would not be biased in the allocation of stalls and stores when the facility was completed.

“To ensure this, the assembly will begin the registration of the traders within the market from Monday, August 10, and the registration will be done in one month,” he said.

He explained that the registration of the traders would form part of the phase one of the project.

He said all the traders within the market circle would be registered and their photographs taken in their respective shops, stalls and stores.

He pointed out that after the registration, the traders would be relocated or given alternative places to trade temporarily before the start of the project and would be brought back after the completion of the project.

He said the assembly envisaged that the commencement of the project and the re-allocation of the traders would create lots of inconveniences for the residents and appealed to the media to help educate the people to bear with the assembly.

He indicated that the second phase of the project would see the redevelopment of some parts of the metropolis into parking lots for both private and commercial vehicles.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi