IGP Commends Northern Regional Police Command For Low Crime Rate

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector General of Police , James Oppong-Boanuh , has commended the Northern Regional Police Command for recording low crime rate in the region.

The IGP attributed the low crime rate in the region to the good police-public relations, enhanced operation Calm-Life, stringent day/night patrols and increase snap checks.

According to him, the region has embarked on intelligence based operation including swoops and some sting operations to fight crime rate in the region.

“Let me commend you my officers , both senior and junior ranks for your commitment and dedication which has brought these success.”

The IGP urged the public to support the police by providing credible information that will lead to the arrest of criminals in the region and beyond.

Mr. Boanuh encouraged the police officers in deprived cities and towns to keep up the good work and assured them that they will be promoted three years in the service instead of the normal four years period.

The Inspector General of Police Made this known when he commissioned an over two hundred(200) seating capability auditorium and inaugurated a police band for the Northern Regional Police Command.

The Inspector General of Police , called on police officers to be circumspect , highly professional and impartial in discharging their duties during the parliamentary and presidential elections come December .

“ we have to follow laid down procedures to police the ballot and protect lives and properties and act on every complaint and we must do so speedily to clear the doubt of critics.”

“I pledge the commitment of the police service and police officers to meet the obligation and demands bestowed on us to ensure that Ghana is safe before , during and after December 7.”

He warned Ghanaian youth not to attempt to take the law into their own hands adding that the law will deal with any person or group of persons who may try to disturb the peace that the country is enjoying.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale