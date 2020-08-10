10 Brazilian Footballers Contract Coronavirus

Some 10 footballers have reportedly contracted positive coronavirus in Brazil.

According to local media reports, the players are with the Goias Football team.

Eight of them are reported to be regular first team players.

As a result of their positive tests, reports say a scheduled match between Goias and

Sao Paulo FC, had to be postponed.

The match was to be played in a stadium without fans present as part of the first weekend of play in the Brazilian national football season.

The season started Saturday, August 8, 2020, three months behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new protocol imposed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), all players are required to be tested less than 72 hours before each game.

Brazil on Saturday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection.

The Infected players were informed about their coronavirus status on Sunday, reports say.

“Ten of our 23 players tested positive. Unfortunately, we only received the results today,” says Goias president Marcelo Almeida, while speaking to the television channel Globo.

Sao Paulo FC in a tweet noted that they were in favor of postponing the game, saying on Twitter that “nothing is more important than staying healthy.”

By Melvin Tarlue