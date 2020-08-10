India’s Coronavirus Facility Fire Outbreak Kills 11

At least 11 persons have died in a fire outbreak at a Coronavirus treatment centre in India.

The inferno, according to local media reports, broke out at the Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh State.

It was brought under control a few hours later, according to reports.

Rescue teams evacuated people trapped in the multi-storey building which was recently converted to a covid-19 treatment centre. 22 patients were rushed to the hospital and a total of 11 patients were confirmed dead.

A spokesman of the emergency rescue team at the scene of the accident, told reporters that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and told survivors the government would support them as much as possible.

By Melvin Tarlue