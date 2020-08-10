What's New

Nigeria’s Close To 1000 Covid19 Deaths

August 10, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria are now 945.

Also, confirmed cases of the virus have reached 46,577.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late on Sunday night, August 9, 2020.

The Centre said some 437 new confirmed cases were recorded as of Sunday, pushing the tally to
46,577.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said about 33,186 patients have been discharged.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-107
FCT-91
Plateau-81
Kaduna-32
Ogun-30
Kwara-24
Ebonyi-19
Ekiti-17
Oyo-8
Borno-6
Edo-6
Kano-4
Nasarawa-3
Osun-3
Taraba-3
Gombe-2
Bauchi-1

By Melvin Tarlue

