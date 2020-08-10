Bookworm Rewards 3 Best Pupils

The three awardees

The first three weeks of the Bookworm reading project has ended with the first three best readers receiving honours after demonstrating brilliance.

It was arranged to whip up reading interest among pupils and was screened on GN Junior TV.

Five pupils who failed to meet the required standards were evicted but each was rewarded with a certificate of participation.

The three best readers are Hikman Osman Namah, the best reader for two consecutive weeks, upper primary category; and Albertina Larbie and Henrietta Arthur for the lower primary category respectively.

The programme continues this weekend as the 35 remaining contestants for both categories compete for the crown.