Ridge Hospital Cracks Whip

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, has suspended two of its staff for engaging in administrative malpractices which have the tendencies of tarnishing the image of the hospital.

The staff were, according to a release from the hospital, “caught by BBC investigative team ‘Africa Eye’ selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) belonging to a private individual within the premises of the hospital.

Although the PPE did not belong to the hospital, the release pointed out that “their actions constitute a breach of the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct.”

The suspended officers are Thomas Osei, Medicine Counter Assistant and Divine Kumordzi of the sewing unit of the hospital. Mr. Osei is serving a two-week suspension without salary for inappropriate and unauthorized sale of PPE on the hospital’s premises.

Mr. Kumordzi would also refund all monies realized, with regards to unauthorized and inappropriate sale of face masks on the hospital’s premises. He is also serving a two-week suspension without salary.