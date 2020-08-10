Ghana Mourns With Lebanon

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The government of Ghana has expressed condolences to the government and people of Lebanon over the lives lost in Beirut following an explosion at a warehouse near a seaport.

Some 154 persons lost their lives and 5,000 others we’re injured in the ammonium nitrate explosion that occurred last Tuesday evening in Beirut.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on behalf of the government of Ghana, signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of Lebanon on Monday, August 10, 2020.

In a statement, the Minister said the government of Ghana received with shock and sadness the news of the massive explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

She stated that the disaster happening at a time that the whole world is battling with the Covid-19 pandemic is most unfortunate and regrettably poses an event greater challenge for the Lebanese government and people.

By Melvin Tarlue