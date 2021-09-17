Alomo Sankwan Rocks Highway Joint Tonight

A scene from the previous event

The organisers of the ‘Alomo Sankwan’ road show will tonight hold a live band musical concert at the Highway Joint located at the Tetegu Junction near Weija in Accra to entertain music fans and consumers of Kasapreko Alomo Bitters.

The much-hyped event will witness performances from some selected performing artistes as well as Pink 5 Band. The event will be streamed live on all the social media platforms such as You Tube, Facebook among others.

As one enjoys free Alomo Bitters and meal at the event, fans would also stand a chance of winning lots of prizes from Kasapreko.

According to the organisers, the idea is to bring family, friends, lovers, neighbours, students and people from all walks of life to one location where they can wine and dine with Alomo Bitters.

The much-hyped event, BEATWAVES gathered, would provide music fans with good entertainment, free drinks and good music.

Music fans who will grace the event will be given the opportunity to sample products from Kasapreko.

There will be lots of give-aways such as Kasapreko branded T-shirts, aprons, caps, electronic gadgets and many more.

By George Clifford Owusu