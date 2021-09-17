KAB-FAM Rewards ‘Buy And Fly To London’ Promotion Winners

Mikki Osei Berko (2nd left) in a pose with the winners

KAB-FAM, headline sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards-UK ‘Buy And Fly To London’ promotion, has presented prizes to the winners at a ceremony held at offices of KAB-FAM at East Legon in Accra.

The presentation ceremony saw KAB-FAM ambassador, Mikki Osei Berko, known in the showbiz scene as Dada Boat present various prizes to the lucky winners.

Police Constable, Adjetey Richard Morgan, who emerged the ultimate winner was presented with documents to facilitate his trip to the United Kingdom to watch Ghana Music Awards-UK (GMA-UK) in London together with his wife.

The first runner-up, Jacqueline Dufu, took home a table top fridge, whilst the third runner-up, Stella Asiedu took home a 32 inch Nasco Led television as her prize.

Glad Adongo and Isaac Nsobila who emerged fourth and fifth respectively took home Toshiba microwaves.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mikki Osei Berko said out of thousands of receipts received from the company’s twelve (12) branches, the five emerged winners of the promotion after a live draw.

He revealed that more promotions would be introduced before the end of the year, and called on customers to be on the watch out.

The ultimate winner, Constable Morgan, revealed that he was skeptical when informed he had won the trip to UK, however, his disbelief was later confirmed.

“Initially, I didn’t believe, I thought it was one of those things, however it later turned out to be true upon hearing the voice of Mikki Osei Berko in a telephone call,” he disclosed.

The winners expressed their appreciation to KAB-FAM for redeeming their promise to customers, and urged others to fully participate in the upcoming ones.

This year’s edition of the GMA-UK would be held in London on Saturday, October 9.

It is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaian music stakeholders which include artistes and their managers as well as international artistes from some selected countries in Africa, Europe and the United States.

Some of the artistes billed for the event include Fameye, Akwaboa Jnr, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Medikal, Mzbel, Ohemaa Mercy, Keche, DopeNation, Jessica, Frebetha, John Oppong, Wiyaala and a host of others.

The ceremony, organisers stressed, will be a unique experience for music fans who will attend the event.

This year, Kuami Eugene leads the nominations with 13 nominations, while Mr Drew and Medikal follow closely with 10 apiece.

Rapper Sarkodie will be considered for the top award in eight categories, while reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, and Yaw Tog received eight nominations each.

By George Clifford Owusu