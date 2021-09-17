Creative Arts Industry Needs Investments

Abyna Morgan

Rising music sensation, Abyna Morgan, has said that one of the major ways to strengthen the Ghanaian creative arts ecosystem is through massive investments.

According to the female vocalist, Ghana is endowed with so many talented creative artistes in various fields and supporting their crafts would create employment opportunities for the masses.

Abyna Morgan in an interview urged the government, corporate bodies and businessmen to invest in talented persons in music, comedy, acting, among others arts.

This, she said, would boost the tourism industry, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has had a negative impact on tourism.

“I believe the creative arts industry has a lot to contribute to the Ghanaian economy but we don’t seem to concentrate much on that area. A lot of unemployed young people out there are gifted with various amazing talents which are yet to be annexed.

“I urge all policy makers and businessmen to explore the creative arts industry by investing massively and I believe the unemployment situation in the country will be reduced,” she said.

She noted that there are various plans by the Creative Arts Council to make the industry rejuvenated but moves had to speed up to bring relief to all industry players.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more imperative for creative artistes to get the needed assistance to enable them to excel in their craft.

The sensational vocalist recently released her debut single titled ‘Catch A Vibe’, produced by Darlington and Scratch, which has been trending on social media over the past weeks.

Abyna Morgan is currently promoting her ‘Catch A Vibe’ single which is readily available across various digital music platforms.

GNA