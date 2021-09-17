Upper Axim Nkosuohemaa Destooled

The destooled Nkosuohemaa, Nana Ezra Nkrumah II

The Upper Axim Traditional Council in the Western Region has revoked the appointment and enstoolment of Nana Erzah Nkrumah II, as the Nkosuohemaa of the Traditional Council.

A statement signed by the Acting President of the Upper Axim Traditional Council Nana Edusei II, said the decision to destool the Nkosuohemaa, known in private life as Diana Ofori, was done in consultation with the leadership of the Traditional Council.

The Acting President of the traditional council noted that the decision was taken at the council’s meeting held on Friday, September 9, 2021.

He said at that meeting, all the necessary traditional rites to destool the Nkosuohemaa, were performed.

He explained that the Nkosuohemaa was destooled because of her insolence and total disrespect to the traditional authority.

“Henceforth she cannot carry herself as the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Council”

“The general public is hereby notified accordingly”, Nana Adusei III indicated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi