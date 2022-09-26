Alordia Promises Thrilling GMA-UK Ceremony

Nii Ofori Tackie, aka DJ Alordia

Alordia Promotions has promised Ghanaians that this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) will be historic one for patrons and music lovers who will grace the event.

This year’s awards ceremony is being organised to reward deserving Ghanaian artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of Ghana’s music industry.

The event has over the years grown into the most-anticipated event on the entertainment calendar in UK.

According to the organisers, the event which has Taabea as the headline sponsor, will take place at the Royal Regency Palace in London on October 29, and it is expected to witness performances from favourite artistes from Ghana, Europe and UK.

The organisers, who are yet to confirm the list of artistes billed to thrill fans at the event including surprise guest artistes, said this year’s event will deliver back-to-back performances from all the artistes billed for the event.

“We are trying to over deliver on the expectations from last year, so there will be a lot of surprises in store for guests,” the organisers told BEATWAVES.

With a desire to give nominees the best treatment deserving of stars on the night of the event, the organisers say a series of protocol arrangements are being tabled to make the event historic.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alordia Promotions, Nii Ofori Tackie, known in the music scene as DJ Alordia, who is organising the event in partnership with Edmond Tackie of West Coast UK, said preparations are far advanced to make this year’s event historic.

He stressed that this year’s event will attract a large number of personalities from the creative industry in Ghana and Europe as well as a number of local and international artistes.

He urged patrons of the event to expect a night full of glitz and glamour as well as a memorable experience from both the main show and the ‘Red Carpet Experience’.

Some of the awards categories include; African Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Music Producer of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu