Alordia, Rev. Azigiza Jnr, Others Join Ghana DJ Awards Board

Nii Ofori Tackie, aka DJ Alordia

The professional honorary governing body of the Ghana DJ Awards has announced 12 new acclaimed entertainment players as the new board of directors of the award scheme.

The new board members consist of astute radio personalities, accomplished DJs, sound engineers etc.

According to a post on the award’s Instagram page, “the purpose of the board since it was formed in 2012 had been to advance the art and science of Disc Jockeying in Ghana and had oversight over the yearly Ghana DJ Awards which has over the years been the measure by which DJs rated their performance.”

The list hosts Nii Ofori Tackie (CEO, Alordia Promotions), Abeiku Aggrey Santana (CEO, KAYA Tours), Rev. Azigiza Jnr. (Veteran Disk Jockey), Leonora Buckman (President, WIPA), Alexander Luterodt (CEO, Soundcheck Ent.), Ola Michael (Presenter, Despite Media), Joseph K. Essien (Veteran Disc Jockey), Hubert Kofi Anti (Sound Engineer), Rab Bakari (Veteran Disc Jockey), Victor Akpeke (Disc Jockeys), James Neequaye (DJ, Despite Media) and Kwame Adu Gyamfi (Disc Jockey).

“This group of industry stakeholders will jointly supervise the activities of the organization and will also ensure the awards scheme’s prosperity by collectively directing the institution’s affairs, while meeting the appropriate interests of its shareholders and relevant stakeholders,” it stated.

This year’s edition of the awards scheme will come off in November.