Alpha Lotto Aids Sellas Tetteh

Tetteh in a handshake with Nukamewor (L) to receive the dummy cheque

Alpha Lotto Limited, a private lotto operator in Accra, has presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to Ghana’s foremost U-20 World Cup winning coach, Sellas Tetteh.

The country’s only U- 20 FIFA World Cup winning coach, Tetteh, has been in the news recently calling on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid.

The national hero has lamented lately on financial challenges having a negative effect on his deteriorating health.

Consequently, Alpha Lotto Limited has presented the cheque to cushion him.

Presenting a cheque to the coach, an official of Alpha Lotto, Raymond Nukamewor, said “Alpha Lotto was heart broken when we heard the coach and national asset lamenting in the media of hardship.

“Thus, as part of Alpha Lotto’s Corporate Social Responsibility, we present our cheque of GH¢50,000 to ‘Bobor’.

“We hope our widow’s mite will go a long way to help in paying his medical bills and general well-being.

Nukamewor called on other well-meaning Ghanaians – both individuals and corporate bodies to come to Sellas Tetteh’s aid, and further added that it is important to honour our heroes while they are alive.

Receiving the cheque, Coach Tetteh thanked Alpha Lotto Limited for the gesture and being lifesaver to him.