Alpha Lotto Donates Ghc100,000 To Covid-19 Fund

The management of Alpha Lotto Limited has donated GHC100,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund to support the government’s fight against the pandemic.

The donation forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility towards the national fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the cheque to Chairperson of the Trust, Justice Sophia Akuffo at the Jubilee House in Accra, chief executive officer of Alpha Lotto, Kenneth Asare, said the donation was intended to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Asare commended the government for the steps taken to deal with the pandemic and urged Ghanaians to also positively contribute towards ending the pandemic.

He also commended the health workers especially the frontline team managing the Coronavirus in the country.

The CEO called on individuals and corporate organisations to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

He also urged the general public to play their roles and adhere to all the precautionary measures.

Justice Sophia Akuffo thanked Alpha Lotto Ltd for their initiative.

By George Clifford