Always Sleep Under Treated Mosquito Net – First Lady Advises Kayayes

First lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has advised head potters known as Kayayes to make sleeping under insecticide treated mosquito nets a habit and check their malaria status regularly.



At a health screening exercise organized by Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation in collaboration with National Malaria Control Programme, the First lady urged the head porters to take their health issues very seriously despite the harsh conditions they are exposed to.



“Malaria has killed a lot of people especially children so all of you should go and check your malaria status now. We came with many insecticide treated nets to be shared to you. We will teach you how to use them and everyone here will get one. Make sure you sleep under it and not hide it in your bags”, Mrs. Akufo-Addo, a co-chair of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, said.



She also explained the need for the Kayayes to check their HIV/ AIDS status to prevent mother-to-child transmission.



“We are checking HIV/ AIDS as well. The Doctors will give you medications after checking to ensure that infected pregnant women will not transmit the virus to their unborn babies”.



The First Lady took the opportunity to reiterate government’s promise to establish a hostel facility for Kayayes in the Greater Accra region.



She assured them of President Akufo-Addo’s unwavering desire to enhance their social and economic welfare.

She stated that “I am aware things are really difficult for you here, but as the MCE said, the government is really working hard to fulfil its promise to you. Nana Addo really appreciates your efforts and beyond abolishing your daily tax, strengthening the national health insurance and providing your siblings with free SHS, he will surely provide the hostels for you and make your lives better”.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri