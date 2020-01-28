Nana Delivers One Constituency One Ambulance Promise

President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered one of his biggest promises to the people of Ghana, the One Constituency One Ambulance pledge.

Mr. Akufo-Addo commissioned a total of 307 ambulances on Tuesday January 28, 2020.

All 275 constituencies nationwide are to receive one ambulance each, a move that stands to boost emergency healthcare delivery in the country.

The rest of the ambulances are to be distributed to emergency areas, hospitals and probably the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

The ambulance for Ho West was used by the President for the symbolic commissioning exercise, with Father Andrew Campbell offering prayer.

Mr. Akufo-Addo commissioning the ambulances at the Black Star Square, observed that the 2016 Manifesto of the NPP made a firm promise to improve the fortunes of Ghana’s National Ambulance Service (NAS).

He noted that he took over the affairs of the country with an ambulance service which was in a very poor state.

The various ambulances for the Upper East, North East, Northern, Savannah, Upper West regions were dispatched immediately after the commissioning.

BY Melvin Tarlue