AMA Approves Marine Drive Master Plan

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has approved the Marine Drive Master Plan.

The Environmental Agency has also approved the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Report of the Marine Drive project.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, made this known at the Ministry of Information Meet the Press Series on Thursday December 19, 2019, in Accra.

The purpose of Meet-The-Press encounter was to enable the Tourism Minister review the performance of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture over the year, outline the Ministry’s Projects and Programmes lined up for the ensuing year and discuss efforts at creating a conducive environment for the promotion of the Sector in the country.

According to her, the Project Consultants, Adjaye Associates (AA) has finalized the Marine Drive Master Plan design in close collaboration with ABP Consult Limited, the Consortium and Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

Architectural Design Service which involves designs for the underground parks, Boardwalks, urban parks, space for canopies, public Arts, children’s play-ground, lighting, utilities integration is 100% complete, she said.

“Site Design which include storm Water Management together with a model for the designs for alternative modes of transport, etc. is also 100% complete,” she added.

Meanwhile, touching on other tourism projects, she said a contract has been awarded for the construction of an Art and Craft Village at Kawukudi in the Greater Accra Region for relocation of the Arts Centre.

“The Contractor is expected to complete work on the project in six (6) months after which the Arts Centre will be moved to the new site,” she noted.

The Ministry is engaging investors towards the development of the enclave, according to her.

She added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Tourism with investors interested to undertake feasibility studies for construction of a Cultural Village, a Hotel at the Centre of the World, a Concert Hall for the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and invest in the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Project.

BY Melvin Tarlue