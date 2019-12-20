VIP Transport Boss Supports 1,200 Widows In Yendi

The Chief Executive Officer of VIP Transport Company, Yaw Amponsah Marfo, has supported widows in the Yendi municipality of the Northern region.

He presented 2,000 bags of rice and 1,600 pieces of clothes to about 1,200 widows.

The widows were also given envelopes containing some undisclosed amount of money for their upkeep.

Last year, widows from Upper West region benefitted from a similar gesture from the VIP Transport Company.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the VIP Transport Company, the initiative is a divine call by God to support widows and the needy in society.

He indicated that the initiative was possible due to the current peace in the region and called on the good people of Dagbon to sustain the peace for more development.

Mr. Marfo urged investors and well-wishers to come to Dagbon to support the people and develop the place.

The King of Dagbon, Ya Na, Abukari Mahama II, entreated the people of Dagbon to uphold the peace in the area, noting that it was due to peace that the widows are benefitting from the gesture from the VIP company.

He told the people of Dagbon that should the peace in the area be sustained, more developmental projects will take place in the area.

“Please let’s give peace a chance and forget about the past and I assure you that what you are seeing today is just the beginning of good things to come into this area, even foreigners will visit this area because of the peace we are enjoying now,” Ya Na said

The King of Dagbon thanked the Chief Executive Officer of the VIP Transport Company for coming to the aid of the widows in the area and prayed to God to bless him abundantly.

“You have wiped the tears of the widows in the Yendi municipality and may God bless your business”.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi