Kofi Sarpong, Francis Amo For Ahenkan Album Launch

Apostle Anthony Ahenkan

The Emmanuel Salvation Church International at Chatani in Accra is set to witness a baptism of praise as one of Ghana’s emerging gospel musicians launches his latest album titled ‘DↃ Wo Man Ghana’ (Love Your Country Ghana).

The six-track album of Apostle Anthony Ahenkan, which would be launched this Sunday at 4:00pm, has a compilation of soul-touching melodies and other great tunes; all meant to entertain all lovers of gospel music.

It is expected to attract a large number of personalities from some corporate institutions, Christian leaders, gospel music lovers and fans of the artiste.

Some of the gospel musicians who are expected to participate in the launch include SP Kofi Sarpong, Francis Amo, Piesie Esther, Pastor K.K Kabobo, Prof. Kofi Abraham, Grace Ghartey, Angels Ambassadors Choir and a host of others.

Apostle Ahenkan, a songwriter, motivational speaker and worship leader, explained that the lyrics of the album are inspiring and well-arranged enough to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

According to him, his vision is to preach the gospel through his songs and to lead the lost souls with his spirit-filled songs towards the path of righteousness.

Through his worship ministrations, Apostle Ahenkan has written a lot of inspirational songs to win souls for Christ.