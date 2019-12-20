Rawlings, Kufuor Team Up For Ghana Rice Campaign

Former President Jerry John Rawlings (middle)

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has endorsed the Ghana rice brand as the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation and other stakeholders called him to support the campaign to consume rice produced in Ghana.

Mr. Kufuor chairs his JAK Foundation which led a delegation of key players within the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body (GRIB) to Mr. Rawlings’ office on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Accra.

The visit aimed at seeking his support for the promotion and marketing of Ghana rice.

The delegation briefed Mr. Rawlings about the prospects, challenges of Ghana rice millers, farmers and marketers.

Rice brands from Keta in the Volta Region were presented to Mr. Rawlings.

Nana Adjei Ayeh II, President of the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body told Mr. Rawlings “we know you are a very good advocate of made in Ghana products.”

He informed the former military ruler that there were over 20 rice brands in Ghana now.

Nana Ama Oppong Duah, Policy Advisor of the Kufuor Foundation, said in the past, the challenge for rice millers was poor quality rice.

However, she noted that the quality issue has been addressed, saying quality has been improved.

In response, Mr. Rawlings lauded the works of the Kufuor Foundation and the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body in promoting the consumption of Ghana rice.

He, however, encouraged them to take advantage of the Year of Return initiative to introduce their rice brands to the international community.

He also urged them not to be carried away by the quality of foreign rice brands but rather remain resolute in their campaign.

BY Melvin Tarlue