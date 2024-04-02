Ama Dokua Campaigns For Domestic Tourism

Ama Dokua

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has urged Ghanaians to explore local attractions and get involved in domestic tourism for a deserving break.

Asiamah-Adjei’s advocacy for local businesses aligns with broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and empower indigenous entrepreneurs.

She singled out “The Peninsula Resort” as a deserving spot for relaxation during the holidays.

Her Facebook post on Easter Monday reads: “Once in a while drive to The Peninsula Resort and treat yourself to a well deserved holiday, some pampering!”

Her endorsement underscores the importance of promoting domestic tourism as a means to boost revenue and support local enterprises.

Continuing, she said “supporting indigenous businesses not only strengthens our economy but also fosters a sense of pride and ownership among local entrepreneurs. By patronising establishments like The Peninsula Resort, we contribute to the growth and sustainability of our communities.”

As Ghana seeks to revitalise its tourism sector, recent reports from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) indicate a slight shortfall in projected revenue from inbound tourist arrivals in 2023. Despite challenges such as the high cost of advertising Ghana as a prime destination, the tourism sector remains a critical contributor to the country’s economy.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC) alongside GTA had set an ambitious goal of attracting 1.2 million international tourists and generating $3.4 billion in revenue, as outlined in the 2022 Tourism Report launch. While these targets were not fully met, GTA emphasised the sector’s significance on a global scale, which exceeds $1.4 trillion, necessitating strategic planning and investments for long-term sustainability.

Leveraging Ghana’s cultural heritage and strategic location, with 37 international airlines operating through Kotoka International Airport, GTA highlighted the country’s potential as a tourist hotspot. By promoting domestic tourism and supporting local businesses, stakeholders aim to harness Ghana’s tourism assets for economic growth and development.

Asiamah-Adjei’s call to action serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to foster a vibrant and resilient economy through indigenous entrepreneurship and domestic tourism promotion.

By A.R. Gomda