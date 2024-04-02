NPP Diaspora Urged To Support Bawumia

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the diaspora have been described as very important to the fortunes of the party.

In this regard, they have been entreated to actively support the party, both financially and logistically, to enable Dr. Bawumia realise his ambition of becoming president.

The NPP Director for External Affairs, Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, aka Stonash, who made the call, said the NPP is counting heavily on its members in the diaspora.

According to Kyeretwie-Amponsah, the party members in the external branches across the globe should do their best to help the NPP to win the election.

“The party’s external branches and persons in the diaspora should work tirelessly to make Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the next president of Ghana on December 7.

“This will make him realise his ambition of offering selfless and visionary leadership, thereby leading to bold solutions for our country’s transformation,” he said.

Stonash was speaking during the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, which was graced by Dr. Bawumia.

The conference, held under the theme, “Building Hope, Strengthening Possibilities and Bringing our External Branches Together to Break the 8,” was graced by NPP members across the globe.

Stonash stated that so far, the country has experienced massive transformation under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

He, therefore, emphasised the need for the electorates to vote massively and retain the NPP in political office so that Dr. Bawumia can improve on the successes chalked so far.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi