Ama K. Abebrese’s Career Allegedly Struggled After Moving To Ghana

British-Ghanaian actress and TV host, Ama K. Abebrese, has disclosed that relocating to Ghana did not lead to a smooth career transition.

According to her, she struggled.

Speaking on Okay FM, she explained that despite her successful career in the UK’s acting and television industry, her relocation to Ghana did not immediately lead to the opportunities she expected.

“I came to Ghana thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna come to Ghana and every TV station is going to hire me.’ That didn’t happen,” Abebrese revealed in an interview on OKAY FM.

She recounted how, instead of securing a high-profile role right away, she took a job with a marketing company, working for Canoe Magazine.

Her journey took a turning point when she attended an audition and met filmmaker Leila Djansi, who later cast her in a film.

Reflecting on the experience, Abebrese stressed the importance of humility for creatives, particularly those looking to transition into new environments.

“I had to acclimatize to the terrain,” she said, explaining how she adjusted to the competitive Ghanaian entertainment industry.

She added, “Despite all my experience in the UK, I had to humble myself because there are people in Ghana who have been doing this for years. I’ve been welcomed really well, but it wasn’t easy.”