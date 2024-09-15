GJA Raps Finance Ministry To Champion Journalists’ Welfare

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Finance Ministry to prioritize the welfare of journalists in the country, citing their crucial role in promoting democracy and accountability.

Speaking at the Northern Regional GJA Awards in Tamale on Saturday, September 14, 2024, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour emphasized the need for the Finance Ministry to champion the financial well-being of journalists and resource state-owned media to deliver on their mandate.

“It is a well-known fact that journalists and media practitioners are among the lowest-paid professionals in this country,” President Dwumfour said.

“I want to take this opportunity to plead with the Finance Minister to champion the financial well-being of journalists and resource the state-owned media, including GNA and GBC, to deliver well on their mandate.”

The GJA President commended the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, for his bold public support for the protection of the media and promotion of journalists’ welfare.

He also expressed gratitude to the Speaker for being the only Fourth Republic Speaker to publicly support the media.

Mr Dwumfour emphasized the importance of professionalism and high ethical standards in journalism, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 elections.

He urged journalists to refrain from taking sides, be objective, and contribute to ensuring free and fair elections.

The GJA President also announced that the association had signed an MoU with the US Embassy to promote peaceful journalistic discourse and trained 155 journalists nationwide.

He encouraged journalists to continue to exert pressure on the relevant authorities to take action on issues such as illegal mining and to monitor the newly formed ad hoc Ministerial Committee on the matter.

The event saw the recognition of outstanding journalists and media practitioners in the Northern Region, with awards presented in various categories. President Dwumfour congratulated the nominees and winners and invited everyone to the 28th GJA Media Awards scheduled for September 28, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center.

-BY Daniel Bampoe