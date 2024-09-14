Savannah NPP Chases NDC With Police Over Violence

The Savannah Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a scathing attack on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling for the immediate arrest of the Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Zuwera Ibrahimah, and eight others over their alleged involvement in a violent altercation in Salaga on Thursday, September 5.

In a strongly-worded statement, Fredrick Abukari Tahiru, Savannah Regional Communications Director of the NPP, accused Hajia Zuwera of meeting with hoodlums and instructing them to attack supporters of the NPP.

“Their main task for the following day was to attack, wound, maim or possibly kill supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party,” the statement reads.

The NPP alleges that the hoodlums, armed with deadly weapons, unleashed violence on some members of the NPP, resulting in injuries and hospitalization.

“Some innocent citizens were callously attacked and wounded, which resulted in their hospitalization,” the statement says.

The NPP has also called for Hajia Zuwera to be kept in solitary confinement, accusing her of embarrassing her “Hajia” title by allegedly drinking from “John Mahama’s dark flask.”

“The very moment some members within her party alerted us that she is now drinking from that dark flask, there we knew she would never get well again,” the statement reads.

The NPP has listed eight individuals to be arrested in connection with the violence, including Samadu Kanyasewura, Mubarik Afordo, Jafa Padigo, Fuseini Jango, Armiyaw Teacher, Alhassan Lepo, Shaka Lepo, and one Lantinkpa boy residing in Jawula’s house.

The NPP has vowed to protect their lives and property as the NDC’s three-day ultimatum to the Savannah Regional Minister elapses today.

“We will defend and protect the lives and properties of our gallant supporters at all costs. Not even the smallest amongst us will be treated as if stricken with leprosy,” the statement reads.

The incident has raised tensions in the region, with the NPP calling for the police to take swift action against the alleged perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Salaga Divisional Police Commander has been urged to direct the police to effect the arrest of the hoodlums and bring them to justice.

-BY Daniel Bampoe