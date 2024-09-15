Nollywood Actress Praises Tinubu Over Nigeria’s Economy

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its economic policies, stating that Nigeria is making significant progress by shifting from a consumption-based economy to one focused on production.

In a post on her Instagram story, Badmus highlighted the country’s increasing exports and decreasing imports, marking a notable shift in the nation’s trade balance.

She pointed out that for the year-to-date 2024, Nigeria’s imports totalled N24.44 trillion, while exports reached N38.59 trillion, resulting in an unprecedented trade surplus of over N14 trillion.

“Our imports are reducing, and our exports are increasing. That is a sign that our economy is expanding,” she wrote. “It has never happened in Nigeria. This is a refreshing shift from consumption to production.”

Badmus’ praise comes despite the backdrop of severe economic challenges, including inflation and widespread hardship.

Last month, millions of Nigerians took to the streets in the ‘End Hunger Protests’ to voice their concerns over the worsening conditions in the country.