Protozoa Fires Back At Galamsey Allegations

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Suhum, has vehemently denied allegations of involvement in galamsey, stating that he is a strong advocate for climate change and would never engage in activities that harm the environment.

Speaking at a political debate organized by TV3, Protozoa expressed frustration over the accusations made by Professor Frimpong Boateng, whom he referred to as “Professor of Science.”

He criticized the lack of evidence behind the claims and revealed that the professor had failed to provide concrete evidence to substantiate the accusations, despite being invited by the CID.

Protozoa emphasized that he is committed to bringing development to Suhum and has lined up several projects, including the donation of an incubator to the Suhum Hospital and the installation of oxygen systems at the hospital.

He also vowed to provide Suhum with an AstroTurf, noting the town’s significant voter population of approximately 80,000.

The debate was marked by a heated exchanges between Protozoa and his opponents, with the NPP candidate emerging as a strong contender for the Suhum seat. Protozoa’s confidence and passion for development resonated with the audience, and he remains a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming general elections.

Protozoa said, “I am committed to serving the people of Suhum and bringing meaningful development to the area. I will not be distracted by spurious allegations and will continue to focus on my campaign promises.”

The allegations against Protozoa have been widely criticized, with many seeing them as a desperate attempt to discredit the NPP candidate.

The lack of evidence behind the claims has raised questions about the credibility of the accusers and the motivations behind the allegations.

