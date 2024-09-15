Bawumia Celebrates Kumdum Festival With Nzemas

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was the guest of honor at the 2024 Kumdum festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Axim.

The festival, which took place under the leadership of Awulae Attiburukusu III, Paramount Chief of Lower Axim, was a showcase of the rich culture of the people of Axim.

Dr. Bawumia, who had previously joined the chiefs and people of Nsein to celebrate the same festival in 2018, expressed his delight at being part of this year’s celebration.

He congratulated Awulae and the entire Axim for a successful celebration, which was marked by traditional music, dance, and other cultural performances.

The Kumdum festival is an annual celebration of the people of Axim, which is held to commemorate the migration of their ancestors from the ancient city of Timbuktu in Mali to their current location in the Western Region of Ghana.

The festival is an important part of the cultural heritage of the people of Axim, and it is celebrated with great pomp and pageantry.

Dr. Bawumia’s presence at the festival was seen as a testament to his commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of the people of Ghana.

As the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia has been crisscrossing the country, engaging with traditional leaders and the people, and promoting the policies of the NPP.

The 2024 Kumdum festival was attended by a large crowd of people, including traditional leaders, politicians, and other stakeholders.

The festival was marked by a series of activities, including traditional music and dance performances, a durbar of chiefs, and a grand procession through the streets of Axim.

In his address to the gathering, Dr. Bawumia praised the people of Axim for their rich cultural heritage and their contributions to the development of Ghana.

He also commended the chiefs and people of Axim for their warm hospitality and their commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of their ancestors.

