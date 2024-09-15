Bryan Acheampong Exposes Ousted Suhum MP’s Deceitful Claims

In a scathing address delivered in Suhum, Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister of Food and Agriculture, exposed the truth behind Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s decision to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, the ousted NPP MP, had lost the 2024 Parliament Primary to Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa, and had refused to accept the outcome despite interventions from the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim.

Bryan Acheampong’s remarks, made during a Health Walk organized by the NPP, shed light on the harsh realities of parliamentary funding, debunking Asante’s claims of using his own pocket money to finance development projects.

The Abetifi MP revealed that the projects were actually funded by the Common Fund, a pool of resources designed to support constituency development initiatives.

“It’s deceitful for an MP to take credit for projects funded by the Common Fund or government allocations,” Acheampong argued.

He cautioned that voting against the NPP and its candidate would hinder the constituency’s development and progress.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante’s decision to contest the election as an independent candidate has been met with criticism from the NPP, with many seeing it as a move driven by personal interests rather than a desire to serve the constituency.

Dr Acheampong urged Asante to reconsider his decision, emphasizing the importance of working together to ensure the constituency continues to benefit from government initiatives.

The NPP has a proven track record of delivering development projects, and Acheampong’s statement has exposed Asante’s deceitful claims.

The people of Suhum are now faced with a choice between supporting the NPP and its candidate or voting for the ousted MP who is contesting as an independent candidate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe