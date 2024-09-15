NPP Shakes Suhum With Massive Walk

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) sent a strong message to the opposition parties on Sunday with a massive health walk in the Suhum Constituency, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The walk, which was led by the Parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa, saw over 20,000 residents of the constituency participating.

The event, which was attended by National, Regional and Constituency executives of the party, was aimed at energizing party members and canvassing for votes for the Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe.

The walk, which started from the Suhum Lorry Station, saw participants clad in NPP paraphernalia, including T-shirts, hats, and scarves, walk through the principal streets of Suhum, chanting slogans and singing party songs.

Addressing the crowd after the walk, the leaders urged the residents to have faith in the NPP government and vote for Dr. Bawumia and Frank Asiedu Bekoe in the upcoming elections.

They highlighted the achievements of the NPP government, including the implementation of the Free SHS policy, the restoration of teacher trainee allowances, and the construction of roads and other infrastructure.

The Parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, assured the residents that the NPP government would continue to work in their interest and deliver more development projects to the constituency.

He urged the residents to come out in their numbers to vote for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

The National, Regional and Constituency executives of the party also addressed the crowd, emphasizing the need for the residents to vote for the NPP to ensure continuity of the party’s development projects.

The event was characterized by a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, with participants dancing and singing along the route of the walk.

The massive turnout was a clear indication of the popularity of the NPP in the Suhum Constituency, and a sign of things to come in the upcoming elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe