Guru Bounces Back In UG SRC Presidential Race

Guru

In a dramatic turn of events, the Appeals Board of the University of Ghana has overturned the disqualification of Ghanaian musician, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, from the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) presidential election.

The Musician Guru’s disqualification had sparked controversy, with many questioning the grounds on which he was barred from contesting.

The SRC had cited that Guru did not satisfy the conditions that qualify him to contest the position, a decision that was later confirmed by the judicial board.

However, in a letter dated September 15, the Vice Dean instructed that the names of Guru and his running mate be included in the list of presidential candidates.

The letter also directed the school’s Electoral Commission to provide the list of candidates and their positions to the University of Ghana’s Computer Services (UGCS) after balloting.

This latest development marks a significant turn in Guru’s bid for the SRC presidency, which had seemed to have hit a snag.

Guru’s campaign had gained momentum, with many students expressing support for his bid.

Guru’s disqualification had been met with widespread criticism, with many accusing the SRC of interference.

The musician had also expressed his disappointment, stating that he had been unfairly disqualified.

However, with the Appeals Board’s decision, Guru is now back in the race, and his supporters are ecstatic.

Guru’s campaign promises to solve accommodation problems and improve student welfare are expected to resonate with students.

Guru’s clearance for the UG presidential race is a testament to his determination and resilience.

His campaign is expected to gain momentum, and he is likely to be a strong contender in the election.

The UG SRC presidential election is scheduled to take place on a date to be agreed upon with candidates, but not later than Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

-BY Daniel Bampoe