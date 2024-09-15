Rebecca Akufo-Addo Wins Woman Of The Year Award

In a night filled with celebration and inspiration, the First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was crowned the Woman of the Year at the 9th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The prestigious award highlighted her immense contributions to improving the lives of women and children across the country.

Known for her commitment to education, Mrs. Akufo-Addo has played a key role in establishing libraries in schools nationwide, ensuring that every child has access to books and a space to cultivate a love for reading.

Through her Rebecca Foundation, she has also created vocational training opportunities for women, empowering them with the skills needed to achieve financial independence and security.

Taking to the stage to accept her award, Mrs. Akufo-Addo expressed heartfelt gratitude, thanking God for how far He has brought her.

She extended her appreciation to the event organizers, Glitz Africa, for the recognition, while emphasizing the need for more support for women and children in Ghana.

“Women and children are the backbone of our nation’s economy,” she stated.

“We must do more to ensure they thrive, so they can make a lasting impact on our society and country.”

The event was also a moment of reflection and recognition for Ghana’s former First Lady, Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

A trailblazer for women’s rights and empowerment, Mrs. Rawlings was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless efforts to promote gender equality.

In her speech, she dedicated the award to all women striving to make a difference in their communities and paid tribute to her family for their unwavering support.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of so many people who have supported me on this journey,” she said.

Mrs. Rawlings also took the opportunity to honor Nana Afrakuma II of Akwamufie, a traditional leader who has been an inspiration and a source of strength for her community.

“She has overcome countless challenges but continues to stand tall, uniting her community,” she noted.

The night was equally significant for Irene Naa Torshie-Addo, who made history as the first female administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

She was recognized with the Excellence in Governance Award for her outstanding performance in the political arena.

In her speech, Torshie-Addo passionately urged women to step into leadership roles and take their rightful place in politics. “It’s time for more women to join politics and demand greater representation in Ghana’s political landscape,” she said.

“We need women who are not afraid to challenge the status quo and push for meaningful change.”

She expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their continued support of women in various fields.

Naa Torshie-Addo dedicated her award to her children, particularly her two daughters, and offered an emotional apology for the times her political commitments took her away from them.

The evening’s host, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, Chief Executive Officer of Glitz Africa, welcomed attendees and shared her thoughts on the significance of the event.

She noted that the awards not only celebrated the extraordinary achievements of women but also served as a call to action for future generations.

“This event is about inspiring young women to dream big and aim higher,” Lumor said. “By celebrating the achievements of these outstanding women, we’re paving the way for future leaders.”

“The Ghana Women of the Year Honours was born out of a vision to bring much to women’s recognition and to celebrate the brilliance, resilience, and leadership of women.

It is a space where we will shine as prospects for women who are making a significant impact in their fields, uplifting others and setting a standard of excellence for generations to come”.

“Each honouree tonight represents not only the personal journey of hard work, sacrifice, and determination but also the collective strength and empowerment of women in Ghana and beyond”, she stated.

The night also celebrated several other remarkable women who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Among them were Nana Krobea Asante, Prof. Angela Owusu-Ansah, Patricia Poku-Diaby, Mrs. Tucci Ivowi, Dr. Dzifa Dey, Dr. Mavis Owureku-Asare, Mrs. Femi Asante, Portia Gabor, Madam Enyonam Ansah, Abigail Dromo, and Nelly Hagan.

Each of these women was recognized for their excellence and dedication to making a difference.

Held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Palm Convention Center, the 9th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours was a grand affair, attended by many prominent personalities.

BY Daniel Bampoe