NPP Shakes Kumasi With Health

In a dazzling display of strength and solidarity, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) brought the Manhyia South Constituency to a standstill on Saturday as thousands of enthusiastic supporters joined Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other party stalwarts for a health walk.

The streets of Kumasi were awash with NPP colors as supporters clad in party paraphernalia marched through the city, chanting slogans and cheering in support of the party.

The event attracted notable NPP figures, including General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, MP for Bantama Francis Asenso Boakye, and Parliamentary Candidates for Subin and Asawase constituencies.

The health walk, which brought activities in the constituency to a halt, demonstrated the NPP’s strong presence in the region and sent a clear message of their determination to retain power.

Supporters from all walks of life joined the walk, showcasing the party’s broad appeal.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, affectionately known as “Napo,” was at the forefront of the walk, interacting with supporters and emphasizing the importance of healthy living.

The event also provided an opportunity for the NPP to connect with voters and promote its vision for Ghana’s future.

The NPP’s show of force in Kumasi is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support in the region, a key battleground in the upcoming elections.

With the health walk, the party has once again demonstrated its ability to mobilize thousands of supporters.

–BY Daniel Bampoe