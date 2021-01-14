AMA Recognizes GCB Bank

John Kofi Adomakoh, GCB Bank MD

GCB Bank Limited has been presented with a plaque by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for helping to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plaque was presented to GCB Bank at a short ceremony held at the City Hall of the AMA to reward various organizations that partnered the assembly at the onset of the pandemic.

Nii Adjei Sowah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the assembly, presenting the award to GCB Bank, stated that the award was in recognition for the bank’s contribution in the fight against Covid-19 in the Accra Metropolis.

Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, Head of Corporate Affairs of GCB and Nana Yaw Kesse, communications manager of the bank, received the plaque.

Mr. Kwarteng thanked the AMA for the recognition and stated that as Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, GCB was focused on impacting the society.

He also thanked the shareholders and customers of GCB Bank for their continued loyalty.

GCB Bank has been instrumental in the Covid-19 fight and it was the first Bank to make a donation of GH¢100,000 to the COVID-19 National Response Team through the Ministry of Health in Accra. It also donated veronica buckets and their accessories to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Judiciary, as well as 40 jumbo water storage tanks to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for distribution to markets in Accra, Tema and other parts of the country amongst other initiatives.

A business desk report