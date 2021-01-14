Ghana Bar Condemns Ballot Snatching, Mayhem In Parliament

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned the violence that characterized the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

On January 7, 2021, the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of Ghana was marred by violence and ballot paper and box snatching.

NPP Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah snatched some ballot papers during the race between Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and Alban Bagbin.

Mr Bagbin, a veteran NDC former lawmaker eventually emerged the winner of the election.

But the Ghana Bar Association is unhappy with the developments during the election.

In a statement jointly signed by its National President, Anthony Forson Jnr and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the Association said “the actions of the Members of Parliament are a blight on the Democratic credentials of Ghana, which is a shinning example on the African continent.”

The statement noted that “it is the expectation of the GBA that there will be no such chaotic and disorderly scenes in Parliament in future, and that the Parliamentarians will always strive to safeguard Ghana’s democratic credentials.”

The Bar also expressed grave concerns over accusations made in the media against a Supreme Court Judge who was alleged to have attempted bribing an NDC female MP to ostensibly vote for Prof Oquaye during the election.

By Melvin Tarlue