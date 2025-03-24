Amakye Dede Celebrates 50 Years In Music

Abrantie Amakye Dede

Highlife music legend, Abrantie Amakye Dede, will host a musical concert at the Dominion Centre in London on June 14, 2025, to commemorate his 50 years in the music business.

The event is meant to bring his fans in UK together on one platform, have fun and dance to his favourite tunes that made waves some years back.

Amakye Dede is organising the event to celebrate his achievements in the music scene, entertain his fans, and show appreciation for their support throughout the years.

BEATWAVES gathered that he will be performing alongside some selected acts including KK Fosu. Details of other artistes billed to perform alongside the highlife legend would be made known soon.

He is one of the dedicated highlife musicians in the country who are making significant efforts to elevate Ghanaian highlife music on the international stage.

Amakye Dede, who has consistently won the admiration of both older and younger generations with his catchy highlife tracks, will perform hits like ‘Akwadaa Wesoa’, ‘Akoko Bebon’, ‘Oyonko Pe Me Seyee’, ‘Odo Dabaabi’, ‘Sika Ne Berima’, and ‘Su Fre Wo Nyame’ among others.

His management team has promised to give his fans a surprise package and an extraordinary performance on the night, which is a perfect occasion for mature highlife music fans who want to enjoy great highlife music with their loved ones.

Abrantie Amakye Dede has also remained faithful to highlife music lovers and has a large repertoire that could entertain fans for hours when he mounts the stage to perform.

His live band performances have earned him breathtaking credentials as one of the most thrilling artistes in Ghana music today.

By George Clifford Owusu