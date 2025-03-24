Nero X Bounces Back With ‘Low Key’

Ghanaian musician, Nero X, has revealed a significant hint about his upcoming single, which promises to achieve commercial success.

This announcement has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating his latest release.

Nero X made the announcement on his social media platforms, revealing that the song, titled ‘Low Key’, and produced by Quaku Pryme, will be released on March 29, 2025.

This will be his first release of 2025, following his performance in Nigeria alongside TiC, 1st Born, and other artistes at the 2025 Ghana Independence Party – Lagos Edition.

He left a remarkable impression on the Nigerian audience who attended the event.

With a string of successful hits, Nero X has quickly become one of the most beloved artistes in the Ghanaian music scene.

Known for his unique style and soulful melodies, he consistently captivates his audience with heartfelt lyrics and infectious beats.

His previous singles including ‘Yawa Dey’, ‘Umofiaconomy’, ‘Shame’, ‘Be Thankful’, ‘Nyame Dedaw’, ‘Osey’, ‘Nimpa Nua’, ‘Hossana’, ‘Makoma’, ‘Medo Wiase’, and ‘Jehovah’ have garnered significant engagement online and in traditional media, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

As Nero X prepares to unveil his next musical masterpiece, fans are buzzing with excitement.

The song is expected to be released alongside its official visualiser. Fans can look forward to Nero’s signature blend of catchy melodies and powerful lyrics.