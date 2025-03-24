Image bureau Returns With ‘Beyond The Walls’

A scene from the play

‘Beyond The Walls’, a new play by George Quaye’s Imagebureau and directed by Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, will be staged at the National Theatre in Accra.

Scheduled for March 29 and 30, with two showings each day at 4pm and 8pm, the play promises to shed light on the untold stories of female prisoners, some of whom are victims of circumstances rather than criminals.

Produced by Imagebureau in partnership with April Communications Limited, ‘Beyond The Walls’ is written by George Quaye and directed by celebrated actress and broadcaster Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.

The play aims to challenge societal perceptions of incarcerated women while exposing the emotional and psychological toll of their imprisonment.

It is an emotionally charged production that takes audiences into the hidden world of female incarceration, and is designed to challenge everything you thought you knew about crime, justice, and second chances.

Some of the plays produced by Imagebureau include Ola Rotimi’s classic, “The gods are not to blame” in December 2023 and March 2024, Professor Martin Owusu’s “The Legend of Aku Sika” and Efua T. Sutherland’s “The Marriage of Anansewaa” in June and September 2024 respectively.

Imagebureau’s past productions have delivered powerful narratives that leave audiences reflecting long after the curtain falls.

With ‘Beyond The Walls’, they are taking things a step further—creating a story that is both a work of art and a call to action.

“We don’t just tell stories; we create experiences that challenge perspectives,” says George Quaye.

If you love good theatre that makes you laugh, cry, and think, then ‘Beyond The Walls’ is a play one cannot afford to miss.

Buy your tickets now for GH¢200 at www.imagebureaugh.com or dial *714*46#.

The play is sponsored by the UN family in Ghana, led by UNAIDS, UNESCO, Joy FM, Nii Plants Car Rentals, Akwaaba Mineral Water, Ghana Tourism Authority and many others.