Sports Minister Pledges Support For Bronx Boxing Gym

Kofi Adams (in Smock) flanked by the delegation

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to developing boxing in Ghana following a meeting with the management and athletes of Bronx Boxing Gym, one of the country’s top boxing institutions.

Joined by Odododiodio MP Ashie Kotey, the Minister was introduced to some of the gym’s top boxers, including two-time WBO African Featherweight Champion John “Expensive Boxer” Laryea, WBO African Lightweight Champion Sharif “OneTime” Quaye, and WBO African Bantamweight Champion Selasie “Emperor” Gosh.

During the discussions, Bronx Boxing Gym CEO, Samuel Anim Addo and Technical Director Lawrence Carl Lokko outlined plans to host international boxing events in Ghana. They urged the Minister to support these initiatives by facilitating corporate sponsorships and boosting fan engagement to elevate boxing’s status alongside football.

In response, Kofi Adams assured the delegation of his full backing, emphasising the importance of athlete welfare, psychological training, and professional development. He pledged to help secure corporate partnerships and expand boxing infrastructure across the country.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides committed to working together to position Ghana as a global boxing powerhouse.

By Wletsu Ransford