Otto Addo Happy With Black Stars’ Victory Over Chad

Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo expressed his delight with his team’s dominant 5-0 win against Chad on Friday night but remained focused on the next challenge against Madagascar.

“I’m happy we won and scored a lot of goals, but we must focus on Monday’s game. It will be much tougher. The players did well, and I want to congratulate them. We appreciate the support from the President, the Sports Minister, the media, and Ghanaians, especially after the challenges in the AFCON qualifiers. Now, our goal is World Cup qualification, and we need continued support,” he told the press after the game.

He said the team’s strategy depends on the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, stating that Chad had many new players, making it hard to analyze them, but his side adapted well.

“Scoring early helped us control the game, making it easier than our last AFCON qualifier,” the Black Stars coach added.

Ghana, now top of Group I, shifts focus to their crucial clash against Madagascar on Monday, March 24, in Morocco.

By Wletsu Ransford