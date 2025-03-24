Using State Institutions as Political Weapons Dangerous – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has condemned what it describes as the increasing weaponisation of state institutions for political purposes, warning that such actions are unconstitutional and undermine the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament today, the Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of unlawful raids on political opponents.

The Minority specifically referenced the recent raid on the residence of Dr. Ernest Addison, the immediate past Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as well as several former government appointees.

According to Mr. Shaib, who is also the MP for Weija-Gbawe, these actions, carried out by National Security operatives, raise serious concerns about the conduct of state institutions and the principles of justice and accountability in the country.

“The exercise of state power must be in good faith, not as a tool for political intimidation. Law enforcement and security agencies exist to serve the public interest, not to be used as instruments of oppression by those in power,” he asserted.

The Minority accused the Attorney General and the Minister for Justice of overstepping his constitutional mandate by directly ordering raids and influencing investigations.

They argued that the Attorney General’s role is to provide legal guidance after investigations have been completed, not to lead inquiries or predetermine the guilt of suspects.

“The Attorney General is an officer of the court and must uphold justice impartially. However, what we are witnessing now is a dangerous departure from that role. The AG is acting as investigator, prosecutor, and judge, which is unacceptable,” MP Shaib emphasised.

He further criticised the Attorney General’s handling of politically charged cases, stating that convictions should only be determined by the courts, not through public opinion or political maneuvering.

“If there is evidence against someone, take it to court. If not, stop maligning people through press conferences,” he added.

The Minority outlined a pattern of intimidation through arbitrary arrests and raids on the homes of former government officials.

They cited cases involving former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, whose residence was raided without a warrant; former Energy Minister and MP for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, whose residence was similarly invaded; former Director of Operations at Jubilee House, Lord Oblitey Commey, whose vehicles were seized; former Public Procurement Authority Chairman, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, who was arrested at his residence; and former Director of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahene, who was detained upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport.

The Minority contended that these incidents reflect a broader effort to harass and silence political opponents rather than pursue legitimate legal processes. They described the actions of the security agencies as violations of Article 18 of Ghana’s Constitution, which guarantees protection against arbitrary searches and seizures.

The Minority also raised questions about the legality of the raids, particularly regarding the search conducted at Dr. Addison’s residence.

“If the search was truly lawful, why was no warrant presented? Why was brute force used to overpower his private security? Why was the CCTV camera dismantled and taken away?” Mr. Shaib asked.

He also revealed that the National Security Coordinator had reportedly called Dr. Addison to apologize for the raid, further casting doubt on its legality and intent.

The Minority warned that the country’s democracy cannot thrive in an environment of fear and selective justice. They called on civil society, the media, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to resist the growing trend of intimidation through state institutions.

“Today it is Dr. Addison; tomorrow it could be anyone who dares to think independently or disagree with the status quo,” the NPP MP cautioned.

The Minority vowed to continue fighting against the misuse of state power, urging the government to focus on governance rather than political persecution.

“The weaponisation of state institutions for political ends is not only dangerous, it is unconstitutional. Ghana deserves better,” the Minority declared.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House