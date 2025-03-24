Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang Chairs Armed Forces Council

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in the newly appointed members of the Armed Forces Council headed by Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Other members include Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, Daniel Addo, Fuseini Iddrisu, and Nancy Dakwa Ampofo.

The appointees, selected from diverse professional backgrounds, will assume their roles in line with the council’s mandate to provide policy direction and administrative oversight for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Armed Forces Council is responsible for ensuring the military’s efficiency, adherence to democratic principles, and accountability to the civilian government.

The council is mandated to advise the President on matters of national defence. It also ensures the discipline and welfare of military personnel.

The Council pledged its commitment to upholding the trust placed in them by President John Dramani Mahama, assuring him of their dedication to duty and national service.

Their assurance comes in response to President Mahama’s call for transparency, accountability, and integrity within the military, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening national security and stability.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chairperson of the Council affirmed the council’s resolve to serve with diligence and patriotism.

“As members of this council, we will rise to the responsibility and ensure that his confidence is not misplace,” she said.

